The Agency arrives on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Prestigious Californian real estate maestros bring their trademark quality and excellence to the Golden Triangle

THE glitzy American luxury real estate agency made famous by the Buying Beverly Hills Netflix documentary series has landed in the Golden Triangle.

The Californian real estate titans are celebrated for selling iconic properties such as Hugh Heffner’s Playboy Mansion and Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

Now, under the leadership of a pair of Teutonic tycoons, Managing Partner Leif Orthmann and Sales Director Benjamin Beza, The Agency is poised to revolutionise the luxury property market on the Costa del Sol.

With the aid of their friendly international team and ‘no assholes’ motto, they make it easy for buyers searching for their dream property to navigate the hurdles.

While The Agency Marbella is a new arrival on the costa, for Leif and Ben it is not their first rodeo.

Leif, a seasoned property developer, has been shaping the real estate landscape of the Costa del Sol since 2012.

With a keen eye for transforming properties into luxurious homes, Leif’s expertise ensures that every property meets the highest standards of elegance and comfort.

His partner, Benjamin Beza, brings a rich cultural background to the table, having grown up in Germany with Spanish parents.

Benjamin’s diverse experience and his knack for understanding clients’ needs make him vital to The Agency’s operations in Spain.

The Agency was originally founded in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, who is well-known from Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ even before the Netflix documentary.

Under Mauricio’s guidance The Agency established itself as a leader in the California high-end real estate market.

Their reputation for handling high-profile transactions precedes them, with one high-profile NBA star and president of a country already on Leif and Ben’s client list.

Among The Agency’s exclusive listings are two standout properties: Casa Cenote and Casa Las Palmeras.

Casa Cenote, a luxurious €8.19 million villa nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Nueva Andalucia, offers a unique beach resort ambiance.

This Tulum-inspired haven features an expansive pool, a natural cave-like ondoor pool with a cascading waterfall, and sandy areas perfect for relaxation.

The villa accommodates up to 12 guests and is packed with amenities including a built-in jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym and spa with bamboo accents, a wine cellar, a cinema room, a bar, a pool table, and even a meditation room.

The €8.8 million Casa Las Palmeras is a magnificent villa undergoing a comprehensive renovation in the prestigious Las Brisas neighbourhood of Nueva Andalucia, Marbella.

Spanning 900m2 on a 2560m2 plot, this villa ensures absolute privacy amidst a beautifully landscaped garden.

The property features an extensive basement with a 3-metre high ceiling, a spacious garage with a car turning plate, a luxurious spa area, a state-of-the-art indoor gym, and a home cinema with direct garden access.

Traditional elements such as a charming patio and an outdoor master shower with views of the golf course add to its allure.

With their combined expertise and the prestigious backing of their American partners, Leif and Benjamin are set to make The Agency a dominant force in Marbella’s luxury real estate market.

Their focus is on high-end properties but they can also accommodate lower budgets as well.

For more information about these properties and other luxury listings, visit The Agency’s website www.belleside.com or contact their Marbella office directly at:

Urb. La Coneja – Edificio Centro Expo, Local 48 29602 Marbella Málaga

https://www.theagencyre.com

+34 609 29 29 29