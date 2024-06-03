3 Jun, 2024 @ 11:36
3 Jun, 2024 @ 11:15
Northern Ireland Vs Andorra On June 11 In Murcia

Buy tickets to watch the Northern Ireland men’s football team play Andorra at the nueva Condomina Stadium in Murcia city this June

Exciting international football is coming to Murcia as the Northern Ireland’s senior men’s team prepare to play Andorra in the second game of the team’s double header on Tuesday June 11.
       
The game will be played at the Estadio Nueva Condomina stadium in Murcia city, home of Real Murcia, and will kick off at 8.45pm.

Northern Ireland, managed by Michael O’Neill, have enjoyed a recent win against Scotland and a draw against Romania during the March international window.
The Andorra game comes just three days after Northern Ireland take on Spain in a friendly in Mallorca on Saturday June 8.

Tickets for the Northern Ireland vs Andorra match to be played in Murcia cost 20 euros and can only be purchased online in advance from the Pinatar Arena website.

Staff Reporter

