11 Jun, 2024 @ 13:29
11 Jun, 2024 @ 12:07
Former Kinahan mafia ‘financier’ Johnny ‘Cash’ Morrissey released from Spanish prison after paying €60,000 bail

A MANCHESTER-BORN expat considered to have been the money launderer for the international crime organisation led by Irish gangster Daniel Kinahan has been released from a Spanish prison on bail. 

Johnny ‘Cash’ Morrissey, 64, was arrested back in September 2022 on suspicion of laundering as much as €200 million for the Kinahan drugs cartel. 

The Guardia Civil detained Morrissey in one of his Mijas apartments, in a move that was considered at the time to be a major blow against the cartel. 

But while Morrissey was once viewed as a ‘loyal servant’ to the organisation, he is now understood to have become ‘disposable’ to the crime group, according to a report in the Irish Independent

Read more: Hundreds implicated after police seize ‘little black books’ full of transactions by mafia ‘financier’ Johnny ‘Cash’ Morrissey in Spain

Morrissey (l) during his arrest in 2022 by the Guardia Civil.

The former bouncer was being held in the Alhaurin de la Torre prison in Malaga since his arrest back in 2022. He reportedly had to put up a €60,000 bond to secure his release. 

What’s more, he is subject to a series of conditions for his bail, including not leaving Spain and surrendering his passport. 

Morrissey will have to report to a court in Marbella twice a month, as well as supply an address where court notifications can be sent to him, Spanish daily El Confidencial reported. 

A photograph of a hugely slimmed-down Morrissey smoking a cigar and pouring himself a glass of his own brand of Vodka, Nero, has emerged since his release. 

He was named in a judicial investigation as a key cartel enforcer who was allegedly laundering money through this vodka company. 

