Pickpocket warning in Spain: Gangs are targeting tourist areas as the summer season begins

POLICE in Mallorca have warned about organised gangs of pickpockets stealing from tourists in the Palma area.

Two Romanian men, aged 24 and 56, have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The duo were caught on Saturday at a checkpoint in Playa de Palma when their car was pulled over for an inspection.

PALMA ARRESTS

Several Romanians were in the vehicle including somebody described as an ‘old friend’ of the police who has a criminal record for theft.

Officers searched the car and the clothes worn by the passengers to discover six stolen high-end mobile phones and clothing taken from shops.

An inhibitor used to disarm alarm systems at stores was also seized.

Police located several tourists who the phones belonged to, including one who had his fanny pack stolen containing his phone and money.

The two suspects have been charged with multiple thefts, as attempts continue to return the stolen property to their rightful owners.