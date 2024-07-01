1 Jul, 2024 @ 15:01
1 Jul, 2024 @ 13:56
1 min read

‘British’ tourist is found dead in the street in major resort in Spain

by
THE Guardia Civil is investigating the death of a tourist who was found in the middle of a Magaluf street in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victim was initially described as a 45-year-old British tourist but there have also been reports that suggested he was Irish.

A security guard contacted the Policia Local at around 4.30am to say that he saw an unwell tourist stumbling along Calle Martin Ros close to the popular nightlife area of Punta Ballena.

MAGALUF AT NIGHT(Cordon Press image)

Officers found him on the ground and performed resuscitation on him, but with no result.

An ambulance and the Guardia Civil attended the scene.

The man was wearing an identity bracelet from a well-known local hotel and officers went there to find his family and friends to break the shocking news to them.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death was expected to take place on Monday.

There were no external signs of violence on the body.

