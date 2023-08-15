A BRITISH man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for being the ‘main instigator’ of a violent street brawl in Magaluf last Thursday.
As previously reported by the Olive Press, two groups of people traded blows at around 5.15am in Punta Ballena after a heavy night of partying with the vast majority of them said by authorities to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
The 29-year-old detainee has been accused of causing injury, fighting in the street, and serious disobedience.
Witnesses were not clear about why the mass fight started but footage emerged showing a young man in a blue shirt lying on the ground in a pool of his own blood next to an ATM machine.
At one point a man tries to grab him to pick him up and take him away when a man dressed in a grey shirt and a shoulder strap around his neck arrived and began to hit everything in his way.
From that moment a fight between several people started with passers-by joining in the brawl.
Blows continued to be traded as the swarm of fighters carried on the violence down the notorious Punta Ballena strip.
GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Moment young tourist is filmed motionless on ground with blood streaming from his head on Spain’s notorious Magaluf..
- British boy, 17, ‘is sexually assaulted by a taxi driver’ in Magaluf in latest shocking attack against young tourists…
- Ten arrests after mass Magaluf brawl started by Portuguese tourists on Spain’s Mallorca