A BRITISH man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for being the ‘main instigator’ of a violent street brawl in Magaluf last Thursday.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, two groups of people traded blows at around 5.15am in Punta Ballena after a heavy night of partying with the vast majority of them said by authorities to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The 29-year-old detainee has been accused of causing injury, fighting in the street, and serious disobedience.

Witnesses were not clear about why the mass fight started but footage emerged showing a young man in a blue shirt lying on the ground in a pool of his own blood next to an ATM machine.

At one point a man tries to grab him to pick him up and take him away when a man dressed in a grey shirt and a shoulder strap around his neck arrived and began to hit everything in his way.

From that moment a fight between several people started with passers-by joining in the brawl.

Blows continued to be traded as the swarm of fighters carried on the violence down the notorious Punta Ballena strip.

GOT A STORY? Email us at tips@theolivepress.es

READ MORE: