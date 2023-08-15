A CASTING agency is looking for extras for an upcoming series set to be filmed on the Costa del Sol next month.

But it seems a certain portion of the population, perhaps a fair few from Marbella, need not apply.

For the international agency Modexpor Casting is looking for men and women who have a ‘natural look’, reports Areas.

That means ‘no tattoed eyebrows, false eyelashes or lips pumped with hyaluronic acid.’

The agency wants people aged 18 and 80 and who reside in the resort town of Estepona.

The series will be set in the 1980s and will film in the area on September 21 and 22.

Modexpor has worked on casting huge shows, including Game of Thrones, Killing Eve and Top Boy.

Those interested in applying should contact the agency on +34 682 26 21 36