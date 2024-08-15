8 Sep, 2024
15 Aug, 2024 @ 15:00
Spain’s football association to appeal one match bans for Rodri and Morata after they led victorious Euro 2024 chants claiming ‘Gibraltar is Spanish’

Gibraltar-Spain football row rages on: UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Morata and Rodri over controversial chants following Euro 2024 victory
ALVARO MORATA

THE Spanish FA will appeal UEFA’s one match bans for national team players Alvaro Morata and Rodri Hernandez for leading chants of Gibraltar español during the Euro 2024 celebrations.

The ban, which currently prevents the players from participating in the upcoming Nations League match against Serbia, has sparked heated debate both within Spain.

The incident occurred during the celebrations in Madrid following Spain’s 2-1 triumph over England in the final.

As the players revelled in their victory, Morata and Rodri were seen and heard chanting ‘Gibraltar is Spanish,’ a statement that quickly drew the ire of the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA). 

READ MORE: Three people are arrested over serious stabbing of Lamine Yamal’s father: Dad of Spain’s teen football sensation was attacked in Barcelona parking lot

Spain national team celebrates its victory in the Euro 2024 in Madrid’s Cibeles Square where he started the infamous chants

The GFA lodged a formal complaint with UEFA, condemning the chants as ‘extremely provocative and insulting.’

In response, UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee imposed a one-match ban on both players, citing a violation of the basic standards of decent conduct and the inappropriate use of a sporting event for non-sporting expressions. 

The Spanish FA, however, is not backing down, having already initiated the appeal process in hopes of reducing the punishment to a mere reprimand or financial penalty.

