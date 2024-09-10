Why Spain is a top retirement destination

SPAIN has long been a favoured choice for retirees seeking a warm, sun-soaked lifestyle.

Its Mediterranean climate, with hot summers and mild winters, makes it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.

The laid-back pace of life, varied cuisine, and vibrant culture all contribute to a high quality of living, while the relatively low cost of living, especially compared to other European countries, makes it an attractive option for those on a budget.

The country boasts over 300 days of sunshine per year along its southern coast, creating the perfect environment for golfing, hiking, beach outings, and exploring historical cities.

In terms of healthcare, Spain ranks among the best in Europe, offering affordable private care and public health coverage through reciprocal treaties, which often cover many retirees at little to no cost.

Accessibility is another plus, with numerous airports and excellent transport links that make Spain easily reachable from around the world.

Real estate in Spain is diverse and affordable, whether you’re looking for a beachfront apartment, a spacious villa, or a quiet rural property. This makes finding your dream retirement home both exciting and attainable.

Residency and Visa Options

For retirees not planning to work, Spain’s Non-Lucrative Residence Visa is an ideal option, requiring proof of sufficient financial resources for example a pension.

Those with family in Spain can also apply for family reunification visas, making it easier to bring loved ones along.

For EU and EEA and Swiss citizens residency is available.

Taxation

If you spend more than 183 days in Spain within a year, you’ll be considered a tax resident.

Depending on your country of origin and applicable double taxation agreements, your pension income may be subject to income tax. Normally public pensions are taxed in the country of origin, while private pensions would be taxed in Spain. Additionally, Spain has a wealth tax that could apply to both residents and non-residents.

This can be a complicated matter and it is highly recommended that expert financial advice is sought.

Where to live

Two of the most popular destinations for retirees are the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca.

Costa del Sol

Situated along Spain’s southern coast, the region boasts a 150 km-long coastline and is a top choice for retirees.

The region’s capital, Malaga, is part of the Andalusian community and home to Spain’s fourth busiest airport. Malaga offers retirees a laid-back lifestyle, beautiful beaches, and rich cultural and gastronomic experiences. Its proximity to other Andalusian cities also makes it an ideal base for exploring the region.

Marbella is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, with its exclusive marinas, world-class golf courses, and high-end amenities.

For those preferring a quieter pace, towns like Mijas and Fuengirola are great options. Both towns offer diverse shopping, dining, and healthcare facilities, along with attractive beaches, making them perfect for a tranquil yet fulfilling retirement.

Costa Blanca

Located along Spain’s southeastern coast, Costa Blanca is known for its 200 km of white sandy beaches.

Alicante, the capital of the Costa Blanca, combines the best of city life and Mediterranean tranquillity. Its lively cultural scene, stunning beaches, and convenient access to flights from Alicante-Elche airport make it an excellent destination for retirees.

The city offers a perfect balance between an active lifestyle and peaceful coastal living.

Other popular retirement spots on the Costa Blanca include the towns of Altea and Orihuela, both nestled along the coastline. These towns provide an active Mediterranean lifestyle, with plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities such as beach walks, golfing, and enjoying sunsets by the sea.

Fitting in

To enhance your retirement experience, learning Spanish is highly recommended as it will help with day-to-day interactions and deepen your connection to the local culture.

Taking the time to familiarise yourself with local customs and traditions will further enrich your life in Spain.

Social activities such as joining clubs, local groups, or volunteer organisations are also great ways to meet new people and make lasting friendships.

With its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and excellent quality of life, Spain is a perfect retirement destination.

Whether you’re drawn to the energy of a bustling city or the serenity of a coastal retreat, Spain offers something for everyone looking to retire in comfort and style.

