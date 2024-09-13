13 Sep, 2024
13 Sep, 2024 @ 12:04
1 min read

These are the 10 happiest towns in Spain, according to a poll – and half of them are in Andalucia

by
The countdown begins for Ronda’s iconic 101 Legion race: Timetable and Interesting facts

A POLL has revealed the 10 happiest towns in Spain, and half of them are in Andalucia.

A study asked locals to rank their ‘well-being, atmosphere, tranquility, stress levels, outdoor activities and local cuisine’, reports Malaga Hoy.

It found that the highest ranking town was Ronda (pictured above), in inland Malaga.

According to locals in the survey, the historic citadel stands out for its rich cultural heritage, top notch gastronomy and its surrounding countryside.

Ronda is world-famous for its Puente Nuevo bridge, which was built in 1793 and ferries cars and pedestrians over a 100-metre gorge.

Its 17th century bullring is also a major attraction, as are its ancient Arab baths and 13th century hammam, which is one of the best preserved examples from the Arab period in Spain.

After Ronda, Nerja, on the eastern Costa del Sol, is listed as the second-most happiest town in Spain.

Boasting an average temperature of around 20C during winter months, Nerja is an ideal location for both leisurely strolls and sunbathing.

Its beautiful beaches, particularly the blue-flagged Burriana Beach, are perfect spots to enjoy the serene Mediterranean landscape.

The remaining ‘happiest’ towns in Spain are:

  • Chipiona, Cadiz
  • Tarifa, Cadiz
  • Peñiscola, Castellon
  • Santillana del Mar, Cantabria
  • San Vicente de la Barquera, Cantabria
  • Sanxenxo, Pontevedra
  • Ribadesella, Asturias
  • Zahara de los Atunes, Cadiz

Despite the town’s differences, the study revealed that they all shared key elements that made their residents happy.

They included a warm and welcoming atmosphere, a slow pace of life, enjoying outdoor activities and good, locally-sourced food. The poll spoke to 1,000 people.

Laurence Dollimore

