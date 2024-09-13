13 Sep, 2024
13 Sep, 2024 @ 12:48
This is the best supermarket beer in Spain, according to consumer watchdog – and you’ve likely never heard of it

Caña believe it! New study on beer reveals Spain's favourite drink can have a range of health benefits

A STUDY has revealed the best supermarket beer available in Spanish supermarkets – and it isn’t Estrella, Cruzcampo or Mahou.

The consumer watchdog Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has carried out a tantalising analysis of 17 different types of lager – all between 4.5% and 5% alcohol content and available as 330ml cans – to determine the best, and worst, beer available to Spaniards in supermarkets.

As the average Spaniard drinks 60 litres of beer every year, it’s important to ensure consumers are getting value for money.

Topping the list is Xibeca, a little known Catalan lager available for €0.62 per can – the beer is brewed by the Barcelona brewery S.A. Damm, who also make Estrella Damm and Voll-Damm.

Xibeca, a Catalan-brewed pilsener, achieved the best rating of the 17 lagers tested. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Also achieving a solid rating by express is Aurum de Eroski, available in Basque supermarkets, which at just €0.32 a can was commended for its superb value for money.

Perhaps surprisingly, the popular brand Cruzcampo, which is brewed in Sevilla and has successfully branched out into the international market, scored the worst of all.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

