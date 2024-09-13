13 Sep, 2024
13 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Oia – € 435,000

5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Oia - € 435

Finca/Country House

Oia, Pontevedra

  5 beds

  4 baths

€ 435,000

5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Oia - € 435,000

Discover this enchanting country house, a true gem nestled between lush forests, rolling hills, and the breathtaking Atlantic Ocean. Located on the prestigious Portuguese Coastal Way Camino de Santiago, this unique property offers an exceptional investment opportunity for a homestay business or a serene summer family retreat. Just a 10-minute drive from the vibrant town of Baiona, this idyllic location perfectly combines tranquillity and convenience.Property Features:The property comprises two self-contained bungalow-style houses, each offering spacious accommodations and a warm, inviting… See full property details

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

