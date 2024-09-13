5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Oia – € 435,000

Finca/Country House Oia, Pontevedra 5 beds 4 baths € 435,000

Discover this enchanting country house, a true gem nestled between lush forests, rolling hills, and the breathtaking Atlantic Ocean. Located on the prestigious Portuguese Coastal Way Camino de Santiago, this unique property offers an exceptional investment opportunity for a homestay business or a serene summer family retreat. Just a 10-minute drive from the vibrant town of Baiona, this idyllic location perfectly combines tranquillity and convenience.Property Features:The property comprises two self-contained bungalow-style houses, each offering spacious accommodations and a warm, inviting… See full property details