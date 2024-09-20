20 Sep, 2024
20 Sep, 2024 @ 17:19
1 min read

Spain’s controversial ‘Big Brother’ law for tourists will come into force within days – here’s what we know

SPAIN’S so-called ‘Big Brother’ law that will effectively ‘track’ tourists in the country will come into force within days.

From October 1, all tourists must provide an exhaustive list of personal details to their hotel, campsite or any other type of accommodation complex.

This includes their full name, banking details, address, telephone number, email and their ID documents, including passport and/or driving licence.

The law applies to whether the person is staying for one night or several weeks.

The hotel or accommodation is also required to keep records of when guests arrive and leave, the number of rooms they have and whether or not they accessed the internet.

But industry leaders fear this will place ‘already busy’ hotel staff under more strain.

Additionally, it could put off tourists who may not feel comfortable handing over such personal information.

The information required from each guest, even if they are children, are: First and last names; date of birth, gender and nationality; home address; landline and mobile number; email address; number of travellers in their group; bank account number and cardholder.

Spain’s Interior Ministry said with millions of tourists visiting each year, the changes will make the country safer.

It added that it wants to be aware of who is staying in hotel and apartment complexes across the country.

