British boy dies of mystery illness after returning from holiday in Spain: Tributes pour in for ‘cheeky’ budding footballer

A BRITISH family is reeling after their nine-year-old son died suddenly while travelling back from a holiday in Spain.

Freddie Pritchard, described as a ‘happy’ and ‘beautiful’ boy, passed away on September 14 while coming back from Tenerife.

His aunt Jessica Tomlinson said ‘nothing will ever be the same without him’, and has set up a GoFundMe to help his parents get through the next few weeks and months.

Donations have already reached £9,050, with generous well-wishers handing over up to £1,000 each.

Jessica explains on the GoFundMe page: “What happened was very, very unexpected. He did not fall ill or anything like that.

“We have no answers and as yet we don’t have a clue as to what happened.”

Freddie was a keen supporter of Wrexham AFC, Liverpool FC and various international and European clubs.

He also played football for Gresford Athletic from the age of six, according to the British media Chronicle Live.

The money raised will support Freddie’s funeral expenses, while some will be donated to charities, including the Cheshire Ambulance Service, the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Alder Hey Snowdrop suite.

Jessica added: “As you can imagine, this has been a devastating loss for our family and life will never be the same without his cheeky mischievous ways.

“My sister Cerys, brother-in-law Wayne and Freddie’s brother Charlie are struggling to cope with their loss so I am looking at any way I can help and don’t want them to worry about the financial side of things with everything they are going through.

“All donations will help towards the cost of Freddie’s funeral and donations will also be given to the Cheshire ambulance service, the Countess of Chester hospital and to Alder Hey (Snow drop suite) for taking such good care of our beautiful Freddie and supporting my sister and family through this difficult time.

“Freddie has touched so many hearts and was a huge football fan. He supported many international/ European football teams especially his home town Wrexham and Liverpool FC and player for Gresford Athletics. The football community has been absolutely amazing holding a minutes silence and applause.

“We also want to thank Borris Park Albion football club & Brymbo Lodge Youth football club for your cash donations. You have really touched all of our hearts this past week.”