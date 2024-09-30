Fears for missing British husband who vanished after flying into Spain’s Andalucia last week

THE family of a British man have launched an appeal after not hearing from him since he arrived in Spain last week.

James Moore (pictured above), 57, originally from Glasgow, Scotland, flew to Sevilla in Andalucia on Thursday, September 26.

According to his wife Magdalena Moore, he was last seen in the reception of the Hotel Las Cortes in Cadiz.

In a social media post, Magdalena said he did not stay at the hotel.

She added: “He is 57 years old, from Glasgow with a Scottish accent, and goes by Jim or Jimmy.

“He came to Spain last week, on a flight to Seville, for work (marine engineer, supposed to work in a Cadiz shipyard, but never turned up for work).”

She added: “If anyone has heard or seen anything please contact me or call local police.”

Have you seen Jimmy or know where he might be? Contact tips@theolivepress.es