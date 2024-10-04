Bollywood comes to Spain: Film crews and actors take over the streets of Valencia and Costa Blanca

IT HAS been ‘lights, camera, and action’ for a major Bollywood movie that has been shooting in the last few days in Valencia City and the Costa Blanca.

The film, Good Bad Ugly, has used several locations this week in Valencia like the old Post Office building as well as travelling south of Benidorm for scenes in Villajoyosa.

The movie revolves around a kidnapping committed by an international criminal gang operating in Spain.

READ MORE:

ACTION!(GVA image)

It stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, who have a massive following among Bollywood fans on social media.

The movie is good business for the Valencia region including the local production company Trabajodecine and several supply firms dealing with lighting, transport, props and design.

It’s also providing work for 30 Valencian-based actors and over 500 extras.

The Indian production chose the Valencian Community due to its climate and locations, as well as its consolidated audiovisual sector.

This region has been busy in recent months, with Alicante’s City of Light studios ramping up production after being closed for years.

It hosted work on Tom Hardy’s third Venom movie and is currently being used for the third season of The Walking Dead spin-off series, Daryl Dixon.

The Valencian government says it is working on a strategic plan to promote the growth of the audiovisual sector and to make it the hard of Spain’s film and television production.

It plans to promote a public-private film commission to boost international promotion and attract productions, strengthen aid and incentives for filming in 2025.

Another benefit will be for local hotels, where it work with the Hosbec hotel association to create accommodation lists for film and tv producers.