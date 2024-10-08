Chaos outside Marbella nightclub after reveller is stabbed in the back during violent brawl

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been stabbed in the back following a brawl outside a Marbella nightclub.

The chaotic scenes occurred on Calle Ribera in Puerto Banus (pictured above) late on Saturday night.

According to reports, a group of youngsters in their 20s began fighting outside the unnamed venue.

Witnesses told police that when the victim had his back turned, one of the men attacked him with a blade, stabbing him in his back at hip level.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, have been arrested over the incident. They face multiple assault related charges.

The Policia Nacional said the suspects were identified thanks to CCTV footage from the port.

The victim was hospitalised but has already been released after receiving stitches to his hip.

It remains unclear what kicked off the confrontation between the two groups of revellers.

It comes after a 25-year-old tourist was arrested for attempted murder in July this year after allegedly injuring three people during a violent rampage at the Puente Romano hotel at around 4am.

One of the security guards was slashed in the neck and all three had to be taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The suspect is a Swedish man of Arab origin who forced his way into the resort’s nightclub, called Le Suite, while armed with an 11cm blade.

The bouncers are said to have immediately tackled him to the ground and attempted to hold him down while waiting for police to arrive.

It was then that the man lashed out with his blade, slashing one of the men in the neck and injuring two others.

He was quickly disarmed and arrested by a group of nearby Policia Local officers while trying to flee the scene in his car.

Workers at the club raced to place pressure on the victims’ wounds and bandaged them up in a bid to slow the bleeding.

Policia Nacional arrived at the scene to find three men, aged 50, 58 and 63, injured and bleeding, with serious cuts to their head, arms and legs.

A trail of blood was seen on the floor, according to local newspaper Malaga Hoy.

The suspect, from Stockholm, was staying at a hotel in the upmarket town of Benahavis.

He remains accused of attempted murder and causing injuries with a bladed weapon.