18 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Oct, 2024 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Rent strike movement spreads across Spain with multiple protests planned for this weekend

by
Rent strike movement spreads across Spain with multiple protests planned for this weekend

PROTESTS are taking place this weekend in two cities as part of a nationwide campaign against high property rents amidst calls for tenants to stage a payment strike.

Rents have soared in recent years with younger people especially unable to afford to move out from family homes, despite government schemes offering subsidies.

Demonstrations were held in Spain last Sunday demanding access to housing at a fair rate.

READ MORE:

MADRID, LAST SUNDAY(Cordon Press image)

The biggest protest was in Madrid with a further one planned for next month.

Two gatherings are now scheduled for this Saturday in Alicante and Valencia.

The rallies have threatened rent strikes but according to Article 28 of the constitution, a strike is only permitted over workplace labour matters, and so therefore would be illegal.

In other words, landlords who are not paid rent could take civil action to regain their money and to carry out evictions.

Nevertheless tenant unions in the country’s major cities are seeing an impetus to go out on the streets over the issue.

The next Madrid demonstration has been called for Friday November 18 by two tenant bodies.

They said: “On Sunday we made it clear and now everything begins.”

“In order to lower rents we need to be many and organised,” they added.

Five days later, Barcelona’s Sindicat de Llogateres i Llogaters will stage a protest in the Catalan capital.

“After the massive mobilisation in Madrid, now it is our turn,” it said.

“There is no stopping this. We will fill the streets of Barcelona.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pollution causes 60,000 hospitalisations per year in Spain, experts warn
Previous Story

Pollution causes 60,000 hospitalisations per year in Spain, experts warn

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

La Historia de los Casinos y el Futuro del Juego Online: Entrevista exclusiva con Manuel López, crítico de casinos, sobre Swiper Casino

Los casinos han simbolizado durante mucho tiempo el lujo y

Fighting back flames: Expats join forces with the WWF to protect against forest fires

THE WWF has teamed up with expat residents to fight