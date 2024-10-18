Too soon? Christmas lights are already being put up around major city in Spain’s Andalucia

CHRISTMAS lights have started being erected on Friday in Sevilla- up to six weeks before they are expected to be switched on.

Decorations have appeared on the Avenida de Republica Argentina and the Gran Plaza area of the Nervion district.

No official date for the switch-on has been announced with December 2 being used last year.

PLAZA DE SAN FRANCISCO ARCHES(Sevilla Aytm image)

It’s possible that the lights could make their debut a few days earlier this year and they will stay illuminated until January 6.

Little change is expected from last year with 287 streets spread across the city’s 11 districts getting festive decorations.

Last year’s debut of the city’s three main bridges- Triana, San Telmo and Los Remedios- being illuminated, will be repeated.

The iconic Puerta de Jerez will once again have a majestic Christmas tree, and there will be trees at the Santa Justa station, Avenida Emilio Lemos and the entrance to Parqueflores.

Two 12 metre trees will be erected in the Glorieta de la Forja XXI, in the Cerro-Amate district and Calle Huerta de las Moreras in the North district.

Other attractions will include the lighting of the fountain and laurels of the Plaza de San Francisco.

As well as the installation of a 15-metre-high tree there, two luminous arches will once again appear.

Three lit figures in the shape of a king on a camel will be erected on Avenida de Roma, in front of the Palacio de San Telmo.