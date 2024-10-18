18 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Oct, 2024 @ 18:00
··
1 min read

Too soon? Christmas lights are already being put up around major city in Spain’s Andalucia

by
Too soon? Christmas lights are already being put up around major city in Spain's Andalucia

CHRISTMAS lights have started being erected on Friday in Sevilla- up to six weeks before they are expected to be switched on.

Decorations have appeared on the Avenida de Republica Argentina and the Gran Plaza area of the Nervion district.

No official date for the switch-on has been announced with December 2 being used last year.

READ MORE:

PLAZA DE SAN FRANCISCO ARCHES(Sevilla Aytm image)

It’s possible that the lights could make their debut a few days earlier this year and they will stay illuminated until January 6.

Little change is expected from last year with 287 streets spread across the city’s 11 districts getting festive decorations.

Last year’s debut of the city’s three main bridges- Triana, San Telmo and Los Remedios- being illuminated, will be repeated.

The iconic Puerta de Jerez will once again have a majestic Christmas tree, and there will be trees at the Santa Justa station, Avenida Emilio Lemos and the entrance to Parqueflores.

Two 12 metre trees will be erected in the Glorieta de la Forja XXI, in the Cerro-Amate district and Calle Huerta de las Moreras in the North district.

Other attractions will include the lighting of the fountain and laurels of the Plaza de San Francisco.

As well as the installation of a 15-metre-high tree there, two luminous arches will once again appear.

Three lit figures in the shape of a king on a camel will be erected on Avenida de Roma, in front of the Palacio de San Telmo.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rent strike movement spreads across Spain with multiple protests planned for this weekend
Previous Story

Rent strike movement spreads across Spain with multiple protests planned for this weekend

Mossos Desquadra Five teenagers arrested in Barcelona province after allegedly sexually assaulting classmate with teacher in the room FOUR fourteen-year-old boys and one seventeen-year old have been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female classmate while their teacher was present 2 Mar, 2023 @ 19:15 Barcelona·Catalunya·Crime & Law·Lead Spain's top court orders end of height discrimination against female police force recruits Teacher at Estepona school allegedly sexually assaulted two children, possibly more police say A teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted two underage children threatened to harm one of their younger sisters if they reported it. And police warn there 2 Feb, 2023 @ 13:30 Gibraltar Supreme Court Woman teacher sentenced to 17-weeks in prison for sexual activity with two students in Gibraltar A GIBRALTAR teacher, Claire Treacy, has been found guilty of engaging in sexual relations with two students and sentenced to 17-weeks in prison. The 26-year-old 31 Jul, 2021 @ 15:45 Gibraltar·Lead TRIAL MAL Teacher faces 20 years in jail after ‘sexually abusing eight schoolgirls’ in Spain’s Mallorca Standing trial at Palma Court this week, it is alleged that the man groped eight schoolgirls aged between 12 and 17 years old at the 13 May, 2021 @ 17:00 Crime & Law·Lead·Mallorca Gibraltar Supreme Court Teacher accused of ‘sexual activity with a child’ in Gibraltar A LOCAL teacher is appearing in court on May 4 to answer to five counts of sexual activity with a child between 2018 and 2020. 5 May, 2021 @ 00:21 Gibraltar·Lead Online Child Sexual Abuse ‘UNSOCIAL NETWORK’ as teenage boy hijacks teachers social media sites in ‘sex for grades’ postings in Spain’s Valencian Community A 14-year-old boy has got himself into hot water after hijacking social media accounts belonging to two of his teachers. He posted messages that offered 1 Mar, 2021 @ 17:03 Costa Blanca·Valencian Community Reportajes_397721237_122594024_1024x576 Spanish rapper on trial for cutting off penis of British teacher in botched budget sex change op A SPANISH rapper will sit trial today in Zaragoza for cutting off the penis of a British teacher with a 12 inch blade in a 1 Mar, 2021 @ 12:45 Lead·National News Bullfighting Teacher Is Arrested For Sexually Abusing Children And Young Students In Spain S Murcia Bullfighting teacher is arrested for sexually abusing children and young students in Spain’s Murcia A TEACHER at Murcia’s bullfighting school has been arrested for sexually abusing children and young students. The Policia Nacional said that the 69-year-old man may 11 Sep, 2020 @ 13:01 Costa Blanca·Lead brit peado e WATCH: British teacher arrested for alleged child sexual abuse on Costa del Sol A BRITISH teacher has been arrested on the Costa del Sol for alleged child sexual abuse. The 64-year-old English teacher has been detained by Policia 23 Nov, 2017 @ 16:41 Crime & Law·Lead·Malaga arrested ‘Obsessed’ British teacher arrested in Spain for allegedly sharing ‘sexual’ pictures of his students with paedophiles online A BRITISH teacher has been arrested in Spain for allegedly sharing pictures of his students with paedophiles online. Spanish cops said the suspect, from Manchester, 7 Aug, 2017 @ 11:53 Crime & Law·Lead·National News·Sevilla big e Teacher in Velez-Malaga hands himself in, admitting to sexual abuse of pupils The man said that he had a problem which required treatment and he wanted to go to prison until he was cured 24 Jan, 2017 @ 14:22 Crime & Law·Lead·Malaga Former Gibraltar teacher admits sex charges Graham Hawkins admitted to charges of indecent assault which took place between 1983 and 1984 17 Mar, 2012 @ 15:53 Gibraltar ‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’ ‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’
Next Story

Religion teacher accused of sexually assaulting six young children during lessons at Valencia school

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain’s Costa Blanca becomes a magnet for the far-right ahead of planned UK march thanks to Tommy Robinson being holed up near Benidorm

A SERIES of British and American far-right figures have popped
Mossos Desquadra Five teenagers arrested in Barcelona province after allegedly sexually assaulting classmate with teacher in the room FOUR fourteen-year-old boys and one seventeen-year old have been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female classmate while their teacher was present 2 Mar, 2023 @ 19:15 Barcelona·Catalunya·Crime & Law·Lead Spain's top court orders end of height discrimination against female police force recruits Teacher at Estepona school allegedly sexually assaulted two children, possibly more police say A teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted two underage children threatened to harm one of their younger sisters if they reported it. And police warn there 2 Feb, 2023 @ 13:30 Gibraltar Supreme Court Woman teacher sentenced to 17-weeks in prison for sexual activity with two students in Gibraltar A GIBRALTAR teacher, Claire Treacy, has been found guilty of engaging in sexual relations with two students and sentenced to 17-weeks in prison. The 26-year-old 31 Jul, 2021 @ 15:45 Gibraltar·Lead TRIAL MAL Teacher faces 20 years in jail after ‘sexually abusing eight schoolgirls’ in Spain’s Mallorca Standing trial at Palma Court this week, it is alleged that the man groped eight schoolgirls aged between 12 and 17 years old at the 13 May, 2021 @ 17:00 Crime & Law·Lead·Mallorca Gibraltar Supreme Court Teacher accused of ‘sexual activity with a child’ in Gibraltar A LOCAL teacher is appearing in court on May 4 to answer to five counts of sexual activity with a child between 2018 and 2020. 5 May, 2021 @ 00:21 Gibraltar·Lead Online Child Sexual Abuse ‘UNSOCIAL NETWORK’ as teenage boy hijacks teachers social media sites in ‘sex for grades’ postings in Spain’s Valencian Community A 14-year-old boy has got himself into hot water after hijacking social media accounts belonging to two of his teachers. He posted messages that offered 1 Mar, 2021 @ 17:03 Costa Blanca·Valencian Community Reportajes_397721237_122594024_1024x576 Spanish rapper on trial for cutting off penis of British teacher in botched budget sex change op A SPANISH rapper will sit trial today in Zaragoza for cutting off the penis of a British teacher with a 12 inch blade in a 1 Mar, 2021 @ 12:45 Lead·National News Bullfighting Teacher Is Arrested For Sexually Abusing Children And Young Students In Spain S Murcia Bullfighting teacher is arrested for sexually abusing children and young students in Spain’s Murcia A TEACHER at Murcia’s bullfighting school has been arrested for sexually abusing children and young students. The Policia Nacional said that the 69-year-old man may 11 Sep, 2020 @ 13:01 Costa Blanca·Lead brit peado e WATCH: British teacher arrested for alleged child sexual abuse on Costa del Sol A BRITISH teacher has been arrested on the Costa del Sol for alleged child sexual abuse. The 64-year-old English teacher has been detained by Policia 23 Nov, 2017 @ 16:41 Crime & Law·Lead·Malaga arrested ‘Obsessed’ British teacher arrested in Spain for allegedly sharing ‘sexual’ pictures of his students with paedophiles online A BRITISH teacher has been arrested in Spain for allegedly sharing pictures of his students with paedophiles online. Spanish cops said the suspect, from Manchester, 7 Aug, 2017 @ 11:53 Crime & Law·Lead·National News·Sevilla big e Teacher in Velez-Malaga hands himself in, admitting to sexual abuse of pupils The man said that he had a problem which required treatment and he wanted to go to prison until he was cured 24 Jan, 2017 @ 14:22 Crime & Law·Lead·Malaga Former Gibraltar teacher admits sex charges Graham Hawkins admitted to charges of indecent assault which took place between 1983 and 1984 17 Mar, 2012 @ 15:53 Gibraltar ‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’ ‘Serial predator’ and evangelist is arrested in Spain’s Valencia for ‘sexually abusing eight young girls’

Religion teacher accused of sexually assaulting six young children during lessons at Valencia school

A MAN who taught religion to young children at a