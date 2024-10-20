20 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Oct, 2024 @ 09:00
····
2 mins read

US expat creates ‘innovative’ Spanish learning app to compete with giants like Duolingo 

by

AN American expat has created an innovative Spanish learning app to compete with the likes of Duolingo and Rosetta Stone. 

Tyler Cole, 34, had been trying to learn Spanish for years but still felt lost when surrounded by native speakers. 

READ MORE: Malaga named the BEST city to learn Spanish and the fifth in the world to learn a new language

The American expat has now created a groundbreaking language learning app to help others become fluent like him. 

Palteca uses techniques backed by research to immerse users in Spanish and learn it as if it were their native tongue, using association, context and memory to learn new words and phrases. 

Madrid based Cole told the Olive Press: “I found myself in this vicious cycle of going to a Spanish speaking country, coming back super motivated to learn, but getting frustrated and giving up after a few months. 

“I tried everything- traditional teaching methods, books, a dozen apps and I felt like nothing worked.” 

Then, on a holiday to Peru, the software engineer read a life-changing book about the science of language acquisition and applying these techniques, he eventually became fluent. 

After finally achieving his ‘life-long’ goal of speaking Spanish, he was inspired to help others and set about developing an app using the same, science-backed techniques. 

READ MORE: ‘They have never asked forgiveness’: Venezuelan leader demands reparations from Spain for ‘atrocities committed during barbaric colonisation of South America’

“Palteca is based on the idea that we don’t study language, we acquire it through context. We create memories and connect them to these new words,” he told the Olive Press

“For example, when you’re a kid you know an apple is an apple because you’ve seen, held and tasted one and associated it with that word. In that sense, the app doesn’t say ‘Hola means Hello’, it says, ‘Hola is a good way to greet someone’”

These associations are even personalisable, with users able to handpick images which best represent the word they are trying to learn. 

Unlike other apps, Palteca emphasises using as much Spanish as possible, allowing users ‘to learn Spanish as a native speaker would’ using videos from natives, no translations and minimal English feedback. 

Accompanied by Palteca’s adorable penguin mascot, users are encouraged to ‘enjoy what they learn’ and they have a ‘clear goal in mind.’ 

Far from the menacing Duolingo bird, the app embraces making mistakes as ‘part of the process.’ 

Since Palteca’s soft launch around five months ago, over a thousand users have signed up and many are begging for the next installment of lessons, which are released weekly. 

The official version launched on Friday, October 18 and is available on the Play and App store for free.

READ MORE: ‘Is this even legal?’ Outrage over 10m2 ‘flat’ for sale in Madrid with microwave under sink and shower next to bed

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Shocked bus passengers and driver stop woman being assaulted by her partner in Valencia
Previous Story

Shocked bus passengers and driver stop woman being assaulted by her partner in Valencia

Latest from Education

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city with garage - € 620

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city with garage – € 620,000

Apartment Barcelona, Barcelona   2 beds   2 baths €

BREAKING: British ‘undercover agent who spied for Spanish spooks’ ordered to be extradited to Spain to face money laundering charges

A BRITISH accountant has claimed he has been ‘thrown under