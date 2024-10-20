Shocked bus passengers and driver stop woman being assaulted by her partner in Valencia

A VALENCIA bus driver and passengers intervened to stop a man beating up a woman who refused to exit the bus with him.

The assailant was arrested by the Policia Nacional while social services staff helped the victim.

The incident happened on the EMT Valencia line 64 on Thursday night as the bus pulled up at the Genera Aviles-Miguel Servet stop.

A passenger tried to force his partner to get off the bus and repeatedly hit and shoved her, as she screamed and asked for help.

Other travellers intervened and stood next to the women to protect her while the driver left his position and ordered the man to leave on his own.

The driver told him that ‘no one can force a person to get out of the bus if she does not want to’.

The aggressor refused to back down and so the driver locked all the doors with the passengers continuing to shield the victim.

The Policia Nacional were called and they boarded the vehicle and detained the man.

Two EMT Valencia inspectors also went to the scene.






