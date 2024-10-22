Immigration remains the number one concern in Spain – but housing struggles are the fastest-growing worry, according to a new opinion survey

IMMIGRATION remains Spain’s most pressing concern, according to a new opinion survey.

Almost three in ten people listed it as their number one concern (28.1%) in light of the migrant crisis in the Canary Islands and the ongoing debate around how best to deal with it.

The figure has dropped slightly from 30.4% in September – a peak not seen since the so-called ‘cayuco crisis’ when more than 30,000 people arrived on the islands in 2006.

The survey, known as the Barometer of the Sociological Research Centre (CIS), was conducted amid ongoing political battles over migration policy and the distribution of unaccompanied migrant minors.

READ MORE: Watch: Thousands protest against ‘over tourism’ in Spain as locals storm beaches and camp outside town halls

358 people arrived in a course of 3 hours to the Canary Island El Hierro, underscoring concerns about immigration among Spaniards. CORDON PRESS

However, it’s notable that the survey question does not differentiate between legal and illegal immigration.

Concerns around the Spanish economy surged in importance to come in second, with nearly a quarter of the people surveyed (23.8%) citing it from 19.8% last month.

Nearly 60% of Spaniards now describe the country’s financial situation as ‘bad or very bad’. It is a stark 5.7% increase from last month, despite all the positive economic news the country has been basking in.

But the biggest riser has been housing concerns, which has shot up 7.3% to be the third most worrying issue at 22.7%.

It is at its highest level since September 2007 when the housing bubble burst, sending the Spanish economy into a deep recession and then depression.

At that time, 37.3% of respondents listed it as the country’s number one problem.

A demonstrator in the Canary Islands complains of the poverty rate

READ MORE: Squatter fears, digital nomads and wealthy British retirees are behind growing rental crisis on Spain’s Costa del Sol, experts suggest

Although survey was completed before the major demonstration in Madrid on 13 October, where protestors demanded a reduction in rents and called for the resignation of Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez, the issue has clearly gained momentum in the national debate.

The survey shows unemployment remains a significant concern, ranking fourth at 22%.

Personal finances are also taking a hit, with those reporting financial difficulties rising to 26.5%, while those describing their situation as ‘good or very good’ dropped to 61.5%.

The findings come as coastal regions, particularly popular expat destinations, grapple with balancing tourism demands, local housing needs, and integration challenges.

Other significant concerns include political problems (18.6%), employment quality (13.9%), and politicians’ behaviour (13.7%).