Family man’s body is accidentally incinerated by health authorities in Spain’s Andalucia: Relatives planning to bury him are left devastated

THE family of a deceased man due to be buried have been left devastated after health authorities in Andalucia accidentally cremate him.

It is thought the confusion occurred after two bodies, one male and one female, arrived at the same time to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Cadiz.

According to the Junta’s Justice Department, the man was due to be buried in Malaga.

Now, both the Malaga and Cadiz Legal Medical Institutes have apologised to the families and an investigation is underway into the incident.

The Junta has also apologised and assured the public that there are systems in place to avoid these types of errors.

It is believed that at some point during the process, the identities of the two bodies were mixed up and with them, their last wishes.

The woman, who wanted to be cremated, ended up at the man’s funeral due to the mix up.