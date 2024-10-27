The 10 Best Schools for Spanish Courses in Barcelona

If you’re considering taking a Spanish course in Barcelona, then you’re making a great choice.

With its vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and lively atmosphere, Barcelona is a natural choice for language learners.

But it’s likely you have a number of doubts:

What’s the lifestyle like?

Will the presence of Catalan mean I can’t practise Spanish out and about?

Where’s the best place to study?

This blog answers each of these questions and highlights ten of the best schools, chosen based on online review ratings.

Is Barcelona a Good Choice for Studying Spanish in Spain?

Spanish is the second most widely spoken language in the world.

This makes it a great choice for anyone who wishes to enter into jobs in tourism, international business, international relations, politics and teaching. If you’d like the opportunity to work abroad in your career, then Spanish is a great choice.

Many young adults consider studying Spanish as a way to explore another country—while also improving their resumé or job prospects.

Also, many others learn Spanish to connect better with a life partner’s family.

So here’s the question:

Will studying in Barcelona help you achieve your goals?

Some of the key benefits of taking a Spanish course in Barcelona include:

Culture : Barcelona brims with rich cultural experiences. From art and architecture to festivals and performances, the city offers a vibrant cultural landscape that makes language learning more immersive.

Food : Dive into Barcelona’s culinary scene, featuring Spanish classics like tapas and regional specialties such as fideuà. The city also caters to a variety of international tastes, with options for food from all over the world.

Nightlife : Barcelona is known for its buzzing nightlife, with bars and clubs that stay open until the early hours. From the medieval Gothic Quarter to the up-and-coming El Poblenou and the elegant Eixample districts, Barcelona is filled with lively cafes and nightlife spots.

Beautiful Beaches : Barcelona uniquely combines hills and coastline. The city’s beaches are stunning, and are right next to all the action.

Natural Attractions : With both hills and the sea, Barcelona provides plenty of outdoor opportunities. From coastal walks to mountain hikes, you’ll find it easy to balance study with nature.

Large International Community : Barcelona is home to a diverse mix of people, making it easier to connect with fellow international students.

Services for International Students : Many language schools in Barcelona offer dedicated services, helping students adapt and make the most of their experience.

But what about the negatives?

Below, we’ll look deeper into the presence of the Catalan language in Barcelona, as well as the lifestyle, community and visa requirements.

Don’t They Speak Catalan in Barcelona?

Barcelona is the capital of Catalonia, where Catalan is an official language alongside Spanish.

However, approximately 60% of Barcelona’s residents predominantly use Spanish in their day-to-day lives, with Catalan at about 28%.

At the same time over 98% of Barcelona’s residents are fluent in Spanish.

So you’ll be able to communicate and practise with almost everyone.

While the city has seen political tensions, Barcelona remains a safe and welcoming place for foreigners. It’s the most international city in the Catalonia region. Non-Spanish residents make up 25% of the population—and it’s unlikely foreigners will learn Catalan unless they went to school in Barcelona or surroundings.

That said, learning at least basic phrases in Catalan can be a sign of respect.

If you’re thinking of staying for a long time or would like to make local friends, then it would be beneficial to know and understand some Catalan.

What’s the Lifestyle Like in Barcelona?

Barcelona stands out as a city surrounded by natural places.

Behind the city is the Serra de Collserola, a range of hills covered with pine forests and which you can reach by bus or metro from the centre of Barcelona.

You can’t forget the sea either.

Barcelona is the largest city on the Mediterranean and, after recent efforts to clean up its beaches, it featured as the world’s #1 beach city in a National Geographic ranking.

At the same time, Barcelona is Spain’s second largest city with over 1.6 million people living in the city and 4.8 million living in the wider urban area.

This means it has all the shopping, attractions and hustle-and-bustle you’d expect.

Let’s take a closer look at Barcelona’ lifestyle below.

Culture

Barcelona is a treasure trove of culture. It’s home to the Sagrada Familia (Spain’s most visited tourist site) and other UNESCO World Heritage Sites designed by Gaudí. Picasso, too, left his mark here, with a museum dedicated to his early works. Art lovers can also explore the Fundació Joan Miró and Fundació Antoni Tàpies.

Nightlife

Barcelona’s nightlife is world-renowned. Popular spots include Razzmatazz, a five-club complex famous for diverse music, Sala Apolo, ranked among the top 40 clubs worldwide, and Opium, Pacha, and Shoko—all featured in the top 100 global clubs.

Food

Barcelona’s culinary scene boasts not only traditional Spanish dishes but also Catalan specialties like fideuà. Popular markets such as La Boqueria offer a taste of local flavours, and the city’s vibrant international food scene reflects its multiculturalism. Barcelona’s eating culture is unique, with many locals dining out late into the night. With warm temperatures that can reach 20°C even in October, outdoor dining is a popular pastime.

Will I Make Friends in Barcelona?

Barcelona draws a diverse international crowd, making it easy to connect with people from all over the world. The city is home to two prestigious universities, the University of Barcelona and Pompeu Fabra University, and attracts a large international student population. The 22@ neighbourhood is also the leading tech hub in southern europe—home to regional offices for Meta, HP, Microsoft, Capgemini and more—and has a large international worker population. Barcelona has an inclusive environment, for example in queer-friendly neighbourhoods like Eixample, and offers a welcoming space for everyone.

Do I Need a Student Visa to Study in Barcelona?

Visa requirements depend on your nationality and the purpose of your visit. While EU passport holders can travel and live freely within Spain, non-EU residents may need a visa. Citizens of countries like the US, UK, and Canada can visit without a visa for up to 90 days—but longer stays may require a student visa. Students from countries like Russia, China and South Africa will need a Schengen Visa just to visit Spain—and need a student visa for staying beyond 90 days. If you plan to study in a Spanish school in Barcelona for more than three months, most schools can assist with the visa application process. You can check out the 9 requirements for a Spanish student visa here.

What are the Best Spanish Language Schools in Barcelona?

If you’re looking to take a Spanish course in Barcelona, here are some considerations.

It’s recommended to find a school accredited by the Instituto Cervantes, as this will guarantee a good quality of education, and will mean you can apply for a student visa if you wish.

Also, you may want to find a school that doubles up as an official examination centre for qualifications like DELE and SIELE, as these will allow you to boost your resume and prove your abilities in a job application if you wish.

Finally, consider the location of the school.

If you’re going to be taking daily classes then it’s worth finding a school with good transport links, or in a central location that gives you opportunities to explore the city.

Speakeasy BCN

Speakeasy BCN is one of the top-rated schools offering Spanish courses in Barcelona. It has over 1,000 five-star reviews online. The school has a unique ‘communicative immersive’ teaching methodology where classes are 100% in Spanish – including all questions, advice and small talk. The school is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes, so it’s a pathway for obtaining a student visa in Spain, and it’s an official examination centre for the SELE and DIELE qualifications. Speakeasy BCN is located on the edge of the El Born neighbourhood in the heart of Barcelona’s old city.