4 Nov, 2024
4 Nov, 2024 @ 14:50
1 min read

Keep your cool – and your heat!: Sustainable and high quality insulating cork spray application services for homes and businesses now in Andalucia  

by

We’re excited to announce that Spray Masters, originally founded in Ireland in 2021, is expanding to Andalucia! 

After rapid growth in Ireland, they are bringing their insulating eco-friendly cork spray services to homes and businesses across Andalucia, especially near Málaga. The cork spray can improve insulation in a building by up to 30-40%. 

What is cork spray? 

Cork spray is a 100% natural, sustainable solution made from the bark of cork trees. Harvesting cork helps the tree absorb more CO? as it regrows, making it eco-friendly. The cork is ground into granules, creating a spray that insulates your home by up to an additional 30%-40%, and is fire, mould and damp proof, as well as being noise resistant. 

Key benefits 

– Thermal Insulation: Cork spray boosts insulation by 30-40%, keeping homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter. 

– Fire & Waterproof: Its natural resistance to fire and water prevents decay and ensures long-lasting protection. 

– Durability: With a 10-year minimum warranty, cork spray offers long-term benefits – some buildings in Spain have used it for over 17 years. 

– Flexible & Breathable: It allows walls to breathe, preventing moisture buildup and cracking. 

– Acoustic Properties: Cork spray absorbs sound, reducing noise by up to 38 dB, perfect for reducing noise in loud areas. 

– Colour Options: Available in various colours, it fades just 1% per year, far less than traditional paint. 

 Application process 

The Spray Masters Espana team carefully prep your home by washing surfaces, repairing 

damage, and then applying two coats over 1-2 days. Cork spray can be used on walls and 

roofs, making it ideal for both new and older properties. 

Contact Spray Masters Espana for a quote today, and make your home more energy-efficient and sustainable with cork spray. 

For more information visit spraymastersespana.com 

Email: info@spraymastersespana.com  

Phone: +34 634 311 123 

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

