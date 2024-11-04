MiColchón’s Black Days Are Here: The Best Sofa and Mattress Deals of the Year

This Black Friday, MiColchón® brings you an entire month of unbeatable offers! During MiColchón’s Black Days, you can enjoy incredible discounts of up to 70% on mattresses, recliners, sofas, and sofa beds. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your home and improve your rest, this is it!

What to Buy This Black Friday?

Looking for what to buy this Black Friday? Focus on items that improve your quality of life, now’s the time to invest in your well-being.

Black Days on Mattresses

MiColchón’s Black Days offer a unique chance to upgrade your sleep experience. With discounts of up to 70% on top-quality mattresses, you can improve your posture, reduce back pain, and enjoy a truly restful night’s sleep. Our Mattressology® experts have selected the best brands, including Tempur, Sealy, Nessen, Flex, Hukla, Stressless and AKVA WaterBeds.

Black Friday on Recliners

For those looking to relax, our Black Days include fantastic deals on recliners. From classic models to advanced lift chairs and zero-gravity recliners, you’ll find options designed to enhance your comfort and well-being.

Black Days on Sofas

Whether you’re looking for a stylish design sofa or maximum comfort couch, MiColchón’s Black Days offer the perfect sofa for your living room at an incredible price.

Black Friday on Sofa Beds

Need a versatile piece of furniture? Our sofa beds are ideal for small spaces or hosting guests. During MiColchón’s Black Days, get a top-quality sofa bed at an unbeatable price, ensuring comfort and practicality in any room.

Why Choose MiColchón This Black Friday?

With 45 years of experience, MiColchón® knows how to improve your quality of life. Not only do we offer high-quality, ergonomic products, but we also provide expert advice to help you find the perfect solution. Plus, we offer free delivery, assembly, and removal of your old items.

Visit one of our 15 stores across Málaga and Granada, or shop online to take advantage of the best offers of the year. Don’t miss out—our deals are limited!