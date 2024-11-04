Watch: Moment ‘reckless’ tourist jumps into flood water in Benidorm as mates cheer him on during ‘dangerous’ storms

A TOURIST has been branded ‘reckless’ after jumping into a flooding street in Benidorm.

In footage shared online, the topless man can be seen running down a promenade that has become awash with flood water.

He is then seen launching himself over a gushing drain and rolling over on his back as his mates cheer him on in the background.

? Imprudencia en mitad de la lluvia que ha caído este domingo en Benidorm pic.twitter.com/PGXUPjmo61 — Radio Benidorm (@RadioBenidorm) November 3, 2024

The behaviour was branded ‘reckless’ by local media outlets online.

It came as red, orange, and yellow alerts for ‘dangerous’ rainfall and storms were in place across the Valencia region on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Alicante, a family were dramatically rescued from a bridge underpass after their car was swept away by a flash flood.

The incident occurred in Altea, where heavy rainfall has seen many streets filled with muddy water.

In footage shared online, a car can be seen turning a corner when it is suddenly met by a huge pool of water underneath a bridge.

Locals can be heard screaming at them to stop the car and turn around but the vehicle quickly ends up being picked up and carried away.

The passengers and drivers are forced to abandon the vehicle as it floats down the flood stream.

In another clip, at least two people, one of them visibly vulnerable and being carried by the other, can be seen being pulled out of the water by passersby.

There were widespread reports of flooding along the Costa Blanca on Sunday, following yet another wet weekend across eastern Spain.

De verdad que la GENTE NO APRENDE!!

Localidad: Altea, Alicante pic.twitter.com/kDYuqmHYfg — Stormyalert (@Stormyalert) November 3, 2024

¡Los mayores acumulados de #lluvia en alta mar y en municipios costeros! Esta tarde (03/11/2024), asi está la situación en #SantaPola (#Alicante). Vídeo: @miriammc98. pic.twitter.com/Zwf1LqOVGp — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) November 3, 2024

Me pasan esto desde Benidorm. Dice mi padre, que es de toda la vida de ahí, que suele llenarse así de agua las calles con este tipo de lluvias y que no nos asustemos. Hagámosle caso. pic.twitter.com/IkTWKvGjCY — analfabeta?? (@auravverde) November 3, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, in nearby Valencia, Queen Letizia appeared in shock after being pelted with mud during a visit to a flood disaster zone.

The former journalist, 52, broke down in tears after being confronted by an angry group of locals in Paiporta.

The monarch had been visiting the ‘ground zero’ site with King Felipe VI, as well as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Dozens of locals were heard shouting ‘murderers!’ and other insults towards the direction of the royals as they attempted to speak to affected residents.

Todo lo que dice sin hablar Letizia en este vídeo.



“Hoy no era el día para venir”.



“Felipe, hay muertos todavía por ahí”.



Desconozco el autor ?? pic.twitter.com/iWyyuRfhFu — Natalia Torrente (@NataliaTorrente) November 3, 2024

The President of Valencia Carloz Mazon scurried off in a car as a rock was launched at the back window, forcing it to smash.

Sanchez also left at the same time, before Felipe and Letizia spent around attempting to calm the crowds down, before finally leaving.

Footage shared online showed Letizia becoming visibly emotional during the incident.

One local can be heard telling the king: “Today was not the day to come, there are still bodies over there.”