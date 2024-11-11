11 Nov, 2024
11 Nov, 2024 @ 13:06
Revealed: This is where the mountains of debris and rubbish from Valencia’s deadly floods are being dumped

by

AS the clean-up operation continues in flood-ravaged Valencia, many are wonder where the mountains of debris are being moved to.

The answer is a newly set up ‘macro landfill’ that is the size of 25 football fields.

Every day, around 3,000 tonnes of rubbish is being pulled from the streets of Valencia’s worst hit disaster zones.

The mounds of trash are being sent to the 95,000sqm site in Quart de Poblet, attached to the Hornillos treatment plant.

Among the debris, are electrical appliances, furniture and rotten food.

One worker told La Sexta: “The waste is unloaded here, separated and crushed.”

The landfill is operating 24 hours per day to deal with the sheer volume of waste.

The aim is to get rid of the decomposing organic waste that is accumulating in the streets of the affected municipalities as soon as possible.

In each affected town, workers have set up containers and fenced-off areas on the outskirts to remove all the rubbish and, from there, little by little, they are moving it to the new landfill, where three trucks crush around 1,500 tonnes of rubbish every day.

It is the largest waste management operation in the history of Spain.

Laurence Dollimore

