Mercadona launches its Christmas range in Spain: These are the festive treats available

THESE are the festive treats launched by Mercadona this Christmas.

With just over 20 days to go until Christmas, everyone is already fantasising about festive food.

Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has released their much anticipated Christmas selection with a large range of charcuterie, puddings, drinks and more.

Seven new products have been added to the range of Hacendado pâtés and cheeses: Iberian pâté with truffle, tuna pâté with olives, duck mousse with green pepper, duck mousse with pumpkin jam, assortment of fresh pâtés (truffle pâté, pâté with fig jam, pâté with passion fruit and pâté with raspberry), black garlic cheese and Caprichos de Manzana cheese

There is also a wide selection of gourmet products such as papaya bites, an almond and honey roll, truffle and brie cream, salmon spread, mascarpone and a specialty cheese board.

Past favourites have also made their return, including duck jamón, bacon and dates, chorizo, acorn fed Iberico sausage and a Iberico ham board.

For pâté lovers, Mercadona’s highly acclaimed Christmas specialities are back, such as whole duck foie and fresh port wine pâté (a smooth, sweet and fruity combination).

Finally, the duck pâté board is a made up of five decadent flavours: natural (without jam), pumpkin, meat confit and truffle jelly, Pedro Ximenez and caramelised onion.