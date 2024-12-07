7 Dec, 2024
7 Dec, 2024 @ 11:00
·
1 min read

Mercadona launches its Christmas range in Spain: These are the festive treats available

by

THESE are the festive treats launched by Mercadona this Christmas.

With just over 20 days to go until Christmas, everyone is already fantasising about festive food. 

Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona has released their much anticipated Christmas selection with a large range of charcuterie, puddings, drinks and more. 

Seven new products have been added to the range of Hacendado pâtés and cheeses: Iberian pâté with truffle, tuna pâté with olives, duck mousse with green pepper, duck mousse with pumpkin jam, assortment of fresh pâtés (truffle pâté, pâté with fig jam, pâté with passion fruit and pâté with raspberry), black garlic cheese and Caprichos de Manzana cheese

There is also a wide selection of gourmet products such as papaya bites, an almond and honey roll, truffle and brie cream, salmon spread, mascarpone and a specialty cheese board. 

Past favourites have also made their return, including duck jamón, bacon and dates, chorizo, acorn fed Iberico sausage and a Iberico ham board. 

For pâté lovers, Mercadona’s highly acclaimed Christmas specialities are back, such as whole duck foie and fresh port wine pâté (a smooth, sweet and fruity combination).

Finally, the duck pâté board is a made up of five decadent flavours: natural (without jam), pumpkin, meat confit and truffle jelly, Pedro Ximenez and caramelised onion.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

