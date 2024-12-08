8 Dec, 2024
Must-buy: The carry-on suitcase that adheres to EVERY airline’s hand luggage rules

THIS is the carry-on suitcase that caters to EVERY airline’s hand luggage rules, including Ryanair. 

When it comes time to fly home for Christmas, many of us find ourselves sitting on our suitcases trying to fit in everyone’s presents. 

Now you needn’t worry about shoving all your valuables into that one dusty backpack, hoping the check in staff won’t say anything about the four layers of jumpers you have on or the pillow stuffed with clothes because we’ve found the perfect under seat bag. 

Available on Amazon, the Kono bag measures a perfect 35x20x20 centimeters, fitting in many airlines requirements.

These include Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways, Etihad, Emirates, Delta, Flybe, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Jet2, KLM, Quatar and Wizz Air.

The miracle bag has a capacity of 14 litres and is available in three colours, the bag costs between €16.99 and €20.46. 

It has over 1,500 reviews and at an average of 4.5 stars, it seems a great option for your next holiday.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

