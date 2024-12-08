Must-buy: The carry-on suitcase that adheres to EVERY airline’s hand luggage rules

THIS is the carry-on suitcase that caters to EVERY airline’s hand luggage rules, including Ryanair.

When it comes time to fly home for Christmas, many of us find ourselves sitting on our suitcases trying to fit in everyone’s presents.

Now you needn’t worry about shoving all your valuables into that one dusty backpack, hoping the check in staff won’t say anything about the four layers of jumpers you have on or the pillow stuffed with clothes because we’ve found the perfect under seat bag.

Available on Amazon, the Kono bag measures a perfect 35x20x20 centimeters, fitting in many airlines requirements.

These include Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways, Etihad, Emirates, Delta, Flybe, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Jet2, KLM, Quatar and Wizz Air.

The miracle bag has a capacity of 14 litres and is available in three colours, the bag costs between €16.99 and €20.46.

It has over 1,500 reviews and at an average of 4.5 stars, it seems a great option for your next holiday.