Wolf populations in Spain ‘not out of the woods yet’: Europe votes to downgrade protection status of struggling predator

WOLF populations in Spain have had their protection status downgraded after a Europe-wide vote by the Bern Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats.

Spain was one of only two member states in the EU to vote against the European Commission’s proposal to move wolves from a ‘strictly protected species’ to a ‘protected species.’

But since the other 25 members voted in favour, Spain’s vote at the Bern Convention was lost since the EU votes as a bloc.

The UK was one of five countries outside of the EU to vote against the change, with a final decision expected tomorrow.

Wolves are set to lose some protections in Europe. Pixabay image

Struggling wolf populations were granted ‘strict protection’ status in 2021, which meant that hunting or killing one became illegal throughout all of Spain.

Estimates on their numbers today range from between 2,000 and 3,000, with a majority dwelling in Castilla y Leon.

The potential downgrade in their status will give governments a greater range of options for managing their numbers, which could include controlled culling under specific conditions.

The likely number one condition under which wolves might be permitted to be killed going forwards in when they are preying upon livestock – namely sheep.

However, the change doesn’t mean wolves can be killed indiscriminately and countries will still be required to look for non-lethal methods to manage conflicts, such as improving livestock protection or habitat management.

Culling would always be a last resort and must be justified.

Experts were concerned by the imminent decision but underlined that it would not spell open-season on wolves in the short-term.

“The decision taken at the Bern Convention may do nothing in the short term to change this national legislation and people won’t suddenly be permitted to kill wolves, but it does create an open door for future governments to repeal the status of the wolf under the national Spanish legislation,” Jo Swabe of the Humane Society International told the Olive Press.

“Ultimately, when combined with any negative change in approach by the Spanish government towards its wolf population it could lead to more wolves being killed in the future.

“Essentially, wolves living in Spain are not out of the woods yet and could easily lose their protection status if a less progressive government is installed and the Commission is successful in amending the EU legislation.”

