‘We’ve done all we can’: Police in Spain give up trying to identify amnesia-struck Brit who will remain ‘stuck’ in hospital over Christmas

POLICE in Spain have given up trying to identify a British cyclist who remains ‘stuck’ in a hospital after being struck with severe amnesia.

Stephen (pictured above), 71, was first admitted to Torrevieja Hospital on September 24 after suffering a stroke while cycling in Alicante, and almost three months later, looks set to remain there over Christmas.

As we reported last month, he was struck with severe memory loss and can only recall his first name and age, but no other details about his life or loved ones.

Tragically, not a single person has reported him missing, and an ongoing police investigation has resulted in no further clues.

Now, after months of working the case, the officer in charge says police have done ‘all we can’ to try and identify him.

He told the Olive Press this week: “It is no longer our case, as police we did everything we could do find out who he is, there is nothing more we can do.

“It’s now a question for the hospital to liase with the British embassy and try to work with them.”

The Policia Local officer said it is now in the hands of the British authorities.

He said he worked ‘many hours of overtime’ to try and identify the Brit but had very little to go on.

He added: “We are also 90 to 95% sure that the man is homeless, which made the investigation much more difficult.”

Stephen remains ‘in a bad way’ having suffered a second stroke in the same hospital and his condition has not improved.

If you recognise the man in the photo, contact tips@theolivepress.es.