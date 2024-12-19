19 Dec, 2024
19 Dec, 2024 @ 12:56
Fears for missing Brit in Benidorm who failed to return home and ‘hasn’t called anyone in days’

THE family of a missing Brit have launched an appeal online after he failed to return home from a trip to Benidorm.

John, pictured above, is said to have travelled from Alicante to Benidorm five days ago.

In a post online a relative said: “Our cousin is missing out in Benidorm can you please share and help us.

“He was meant to return home today and he hasn’t, he also hasn’t rang anyone in days this is so out of character.”

Another post by a loved one said: “Anyone who sees John can you get him to contact home.

“He left for Benidorm from Alicante five days ago and no one has heard from him… we would just like to know he is okay.”

If you have any information on John’s whereabouts, contact tips@theolivepress.es

Laurence Dollimore

