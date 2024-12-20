‘The unknown is the killer’: Family ‘distraught’ after British father vanishes during holiday to Benidorm just days before Christmas – as UK police step in

If you have any information on John’s whereabouts, contact tips@theolivepress.es

THE family of a missing Brit are desperate to get him home for Christmas after he vanished during a holiday to Benidorm.

John Hardy (pictured above), 36, vanished after driving to the holiday resort from Alicante some six days ago.

The father-of-two missed his flight home to Belfast on Wednesday, sparking serious concern among loved ones.

His sister Courtney George told the Olive Press today that Northern Irish police are now requesting to work with Spanish authorities on the case.

She told Good Morning Ulster: “We want him home and we want him safe. He has a family that loves and adores him… He has two sons… The unknown is the killer.”

The sibling added that the family is ‘distraught’ and are desperate to get him home for Christmas, pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

A post online by relatives this week revealed how his last contact with his family was a ‘very distressed’ phone call.

The post read: “John Hardy, also known as John George (Georgie) aged 36 from Belfast arrived in Benidorm Saturday 14th to visit a friend.

“He last had contact on Saturday with a phone call and was very distressed. No contact since and his phone is dead.

“He has distinctive tattoos covering alot of his body with the Name GEORGIE . Family are really concerned as he missed his return flight yesterday 18th Dec.

“Police and Hospitals have been contacted.”

Another post by a loved one said: “Anyone who sees John can you get him to contact home.

“He left for Benidorm from Alicante five days ago and no one has heard from him… we would just like to know he is okay.”