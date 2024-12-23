‘Drunk’ police officer in Spain ‘fatally runs over pedestrian’ just days before Christmas

A DRUNK policeman drove at high speed and killed a pedestrian in the Murcia region last Saturday.

The 61-year-old off-duty Policia Local officer from Puerto Lumbreras was driving in Lorca at around 12.40am.

His speeding Skoda car overtook a parked ambulance that was dealing with an emergency.

ACCIDENT SCENE(Murcia 112 image)

Two Policia Nacional officers at the scene saw the vehicle almost hit the ambulance as they went in pursuit.

300 metres further on in the Plaza del Ovalo area of Lorca, the car collided with a Peugeot vehicle, seriously injuring its driver, 67, who was getting out of it.

He was taken to the Rafael Mendez hospital having suffered a broken ankle.

The Skoda then crossed a bike lane and hit a pedestrian who had just left an amusement arcade.

The 53-year-old victim was catapulted into the air due to the impact and suffered fatal injuries.

The Policia Nacional arrested the errant motorist on charges of reckless driving, reckless homicide and causing serious injury.

He failed an alcohol breath test and a further blood test at the police station showed that he was 60% over the drink-driver limit.

The driver told a Lorca judge that he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

He was bailed but has to appear at court every 15 days.