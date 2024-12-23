Watch: CCTV shows ‘Grinch’ in slippers stealing Christmas tree from Costa del Sol apartment block – as fuming locals give hooded thief an ultimatum

THIS is the moment a ‘real-life Grinch’ was filmed stealing a Christmas tree on the Costa del Sol.

Video shared online shows an individual entering the foyer of an apartment block in Fuengirola.

In the CCTV footage, recorded on December 11, the suspect, donning slippers, heads to the decorative tree before slinging it over their shoulder and calmly walking outside.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, who shared the clip on community Instagram page Fuengirolasequeja over the weekend.

The caption reads: “On December 11, a Christmas tree that we had up was stolen from the entrance to my block.

“I have two videos from the entrance’s security cameras showing how they took it.”

The post added that if the tree was not returned within 24 hours, that an official complaint would be filed with the police.

The tree is not believed to have been returned by the culprit.

Locals commenting beneath the video branded the thief a ‘real-life Grinch’.

Another said: “Well, he must live nearby because he’s wearing slippers.”

One joked: “It would have been funnier if he wore a Grinch costume.”