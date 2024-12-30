Flight from Alicante to Glasgow is diverted due to ‘violent’ passenger: Police make one arrest

POLICE have made one arrest after a flight from Alicante to Glasgow was diverted due to a ‘violent’ passenger.

The Ryanair flight was forced to land in Santander’s Seve Ballesteros Airport this Saturday.

It had taken off from Alicante at 12:09pm and touched down in Santander shortly after due to a passenger’s violent behaviour.

There were no serious incidents but the man was taken off the plane and arrested by Policia Nacional agents.

It took off again at 2pm, with air control confirming via a statement on X that the incident had been managed successfully.