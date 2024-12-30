30 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Dec, 2024 @ 11:19
··
1 min read

Flight from Alicante to Glasgow is diverted due to ‘violent’ passenger: Police make one arrest

by

POLICE have made one arrest after a flight from Alicante to Glasgow was diverted due to a ‘violent’ passenger. 

The Ryanair flight was forced to land in Santander’s Seve Ballesteros Airport this Saturday. 

It had taken off from Alicante at 12:09pm and touched down in Santander shortly after due to a passenger’s violent behaviour. 

There were no serious incidents but the man was taken off the plane and arrested by Policia Nacional agents. 

It took off again at 2pm, with air control confirming via a statement on X that the incident had been managed successfully.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The regions in Spain which take in the highest number of boat migrants
Previous Story

Spain’s Canary Islands see almost 1,000 migrant boat arrivals over the weekend

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The regions in Spain which take in the highest number of boat migrants

Spain’s Canary Islands see almost 1,000 migrant boat arrivals over the weekend

ALMOST 1,000 migrants were rescued while trying to reach the

Fears for British tourist, 60, who vanished from Tenerife 19 DAYS ago after Facetiming family from pub

A BRITISH tourist is missing from Tenerife after not being