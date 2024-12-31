Malaga property prices surged more than any other province in Spain this year, figures show

HOUSE prices in Malaga province are rising at the highest percentage rate in Spain according to appraisal firm Tinsa.

Figures showed a 13% annual rise in the final quarter of 2024.

Malaga City recorded a 12.4% increase in the same period- the largest of any municipality in the country.

The cost per m2 in the province has reached €2,376 having gone up by 4.8% in the last three months.

Current Malaga property prices are among the highest in Spain, with the Balearic Islands leading at €3,187 per m2- a 10.9% hike in the last quarter.

Madrid comes in at €3,172 followed by Barcelona with €2,620 per m2.

Within Andalucia, Malaga province’s current per square metre price is the highest within the region, surpassing €2,185 in Sevilla.

The Tinsa report breaks down house prices within Malaga City’s 11 districts.

All of them register price increases ranging from 6.5% in Campanillas to 28.1% in Palma-Palmilla, while in the majority of the districts it grows between 10% and 15%.

In the middle range are the Centre (+13.6%), East Malaga (+14.9%), Ciudad Jardin (+15%), Bailen-Miraflores and Carretera de Cadiz (11.9%), Teatinos-Universidad (+11.6%), Cruz del Humilladero (11.3%), Churriana (11.1%) and Puerto de la Torre (7.7%).

The most expensive square metre is in the east of the City at €3,504, followed by the Centre, at €3,024, and Teatinos on €2,808.

Tinsa says the rise are fuelled by the lower costs of mortgages and easier access to credit which has boosted demand, especially among non-Spaniards.

In regard to mortgages, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics mentioned in the report, the average mortgage loan in Malaga stands at €193,348- the third highest in Spain.

That represents an average monthly repayment of €980 which is set to fall due to lower interest rates.