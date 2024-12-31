31 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
31 Dec, 2024 @ 13:48
···
1 min read

Weather alert for Costa del Sol: Wet start to 2025 as rain to batter the region over New Year’s Eve

by

HEAVY rain will affect much of Malaga province tonight, putting a dampner on New Year’s Eve celebrations.

State weather agency Aemet has placed the majority of the coast and some inland areas under a yellow-level alert for heavy rainfall.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight and will remain in effect until at least 6am on New Year’s Day.

The affected areas include Marbella, Estepona, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Malaga city.

According to Aemet, up to 15mm of rain could fall within an hour, with storms accompanying showers in some areas.

It comes as a yellow alert for heavy rain and gales in Alicante has caused some celebrations to be suspended or even cancelled.

Alcoy has scrapped its noon and night events because of the weather warning.

Electrical equipment that was going to be installed on Monday ‘can be dangerous due to rain,’ the local council warned.

PREVIOUS ALCOY CELEBRATION

Fiestas councillor, Jordi Martinez, said: “We regret this decision as preparations have been taking place for a long time but safety is paramount.

“We made an early decision to cancel so that families can make other plans.”

Benidorm and Guardamar have also suspended their noon events known as the Tardevieja.

Benidorm has decided to rearrange it for Saturday but Guardamar has definitively cancelled its Tardevieja.

The province’s two biggest cities, Alicante and Elche, are monitoring the weather situation.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Christmas ‘terror plot’ foiled in Spain: Four ‘jihadist teens’ are arrested over fears of attack in Alicante

Malaga property prices surged more than any other province in Spain this year, figures show
Next Story

Malaga property prices surged more than any other province in Spain this year, figures show

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Malaga property prices surged more than any other province in Spain this year, figures show

Malaga property prices surged more than any other province in Spain this year, figures show

HOUSE prices in Malaga province are rising at the highest

Christmas ‘terror plot’ foiled in Spain: Four ‘jihadist teens’ are arrested over fears of attack in Alicante

FOUR alleged jihadist teenagers have been arrested on the Costa