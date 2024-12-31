31 Dec, 2024
31 Dec, 2024 @ 17:00
Watch: Spain’s Royal Family delivers New Year message as it pays tribute to DANA victims

Spain's Royal Family sends New Year message remembering victims of Valencia DANA and those affected by flood damage
KING IN PAIPORTA, NOVEMBER 3

SPAIN’S Royal Family have used their social media account to send a New Year message that remembers the victims of the Valencia flood disaster and those affected by the aftermath.

The message posted on ‘X’- formerly Twitter- also thanks all the volunteers for their help in Valencia province.

“We thank, once again, the work and solidarity of volunteers, neighbours, civil protection, firefighters, FCSE, NGOs, companies… to help the victims,” they posted alongside a video compilation of their visits to the flood-hit area.

READ MORE:

A video of the Royal year includes clips towards the end of the tense visit by King Felipe and Queen Letizia to Paiporta in early November as well as their trip to Chiva and the DANA memorial service at Valencia Cathedral.

King Felipe began and closed his traditional Christmas Eve speech a week ago, with a remembrance of the more than 200 fatalities and nearly 800,000 people affected by the floods.

He called on people to never to forget the deceased who have left so much pain and sadness in their families.

He also included ‘those thousands of people who saw their villages, homes, workplaces or schools reduced to rubble or disappear’.

The King took a positive out of the tragedy, namely those who opened their homes to welcome the most vulnerable or neighbours, volunteers, Civil Protection teams, firefighters, members of the Armed Forces, NGOs or companies that collaborated with ‘shovels and brushes in hand to alleviate the effects of the floods’.

“And from all this, we must learn the lesson that together, we will always be stronger,” Felipe said.

Alex Trelinski

