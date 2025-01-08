These two mountain destinations in Spain are a must-visit for 2025, says the New York Times

TWO places in Spain have made it onto the 52-strong New York Times list of places to visit in 2025.

The list has been compiled for two decades and entry onto it is regarded as important within the travel sector.

Spain’s two locations are the historic Canfranc railway station in Huesca which has been converted into a luxury hotel and the 1,000-year-old Santa Maria de Montserrat monastery in Catalunya.

MONTSERRAT MONASTERY

The Canfranc train station is in a spectacular area of beauty in the Pyrenees where visitors can go hiking, mountain biking and skiing.

The building reopened its doors last year converted into a luxury hotel, the Canfranc Estacion, operated by the Royal Hideaway Hotel group.

It also boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant combing traditional recipes with avant-garde creations.

RAIL STATION BECOMES HOTEL

The Benedictine monastery at Montserrat is an hour’s drive from Barcelona and celebrates its millennium this year.

A wide variety of walks and activities are available in the area including wine tasting and stargazing as well as exploring the monastery itself with its neo-Romanesque cloister and refectory.

SPECTACULAR MONASTERY SETTING

In addition to the two Spanish destinations, the 2025 New York Times list includes places that are not far away.

They include Italian options like Milan, a chance to cycle the Sicily Divide route or to hiking in the Dolomites.

Coimbra, in Portugal, is also on the list as well as Rotterdam and Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Hamburg, in Germany.

The Year of Cezanne is an opportunity to enjoy France’s Aix-en-Provence, and the top location on the list is the south-west of England timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the birth of the author Jane Austin.