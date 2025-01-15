Coldest night of the winter sees severe frosts in Alicante area with lows of minus 13C

ALICANTE province has been hit with the lowest temperatures of the winter, with some inland hilly areas recording overnight lows of minus 13C.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) had activated a yellow warning that values could fall below minus 4C in parts of the region, but temperatures fell much further in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet), minimums of up to minus 13C were logged, with several towns seeing dawn rise with temperatures of minus 10C.

The Hondo de la Lagunilla of Villena reported minus 13.4C, while in Onil, minus 10.6C was reached.

In the Xixona municipality, in the Rambla de la Sarga, temperatures dumped to minus 10.1C.

Other areas of Villena experienced frost and minimums that ranging from minus 9.8C to minus 8C.

Inland and mountainous areas woke up to temperatures below zero on Wednesday,

Daytime temperatures will be the lowest of the current spell of cold weather, ahead of rain on Thursday which will continue until Friday, with the Sierra de Aitana possibly getting some snow.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “There will be a change of weather tomorrow with clear skies will giving way to clouds as the day progresses.”

Aemet warned that Thursday morning will continue to be cold, although ‘less than today’.

On Friday, with extra cloud, the frosts will move away from the coast and will be restricted to inland areas of the northern half of Alicante province where the ‘frosts will be generally weak, locally moderate’.