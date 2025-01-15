15 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
15 Jan, 2025 @ 13:00
··
1 min read

Coldest night of the winter sees severe frosts in Alicante area with lows of minus 13C

by
Coldest night of the winter sees severe frosts in Alicante area with lows of minus 13C

ALICANTE province has been hit with the lowest temperatures of the winter, with some inland hilly areas recording overnight lows of minus 13C.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet) had activated a yellow warning that values could fall below minus 4C in parts of the region, but temperatures fell much further in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet), minimums of up to minus 13C were logged, with several towns seeing dawn rise with temperatures of minus 10C.

READ MORE:

First severe winter frosts predicted for parts of Spain's Alicante area
KEEPING WARM

The Hondo de la Lagunilla of Villena reported minus 13.4C, while in Onil, minus 10.6C was reached.

In the Xixona municipality, in the Rambla de la Sarga, temperatures dumped to minus 10.1C.

Other areas of Villena experienced frost and minimums that ranging from minus 9.8C to minus 8C.

Inland and mountainous areas woke up to temperatures below zero on Wednesday,

Daytime temperatures will be the lowest of the current spell of cold weather, ahead of rain on Thursday which will continue until Friday, with the Sierra de Aitana possibly getting some snow.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “There will be a change of weather tomorrow with clear skies will giving way to clouds as the day progresses.”

Aemet warned that Thursday morning will continue to be cold, although ‘less than today’.

On Friday, with extra cloud, the frosts will move away from the coast and will be restricted to inland areas of the northern half of Alicante province where the ‘frosts will be generally weak, locally moderate’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Laptops G9ca84bbc7 1280
Previous Story

Types of Pop-Ups for Collecting User Email Addresses

Lawyer takes Vueling to court in Spain and wins after airline charged him €60 for hand luggage in what judge branded an ‘abusive practice’
Next Story

Spanish couple receive €1,700 compensation after overbooked and cancelled flights

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Lawyer takes Vueling to court in Spain and wins after airline charged him €60 for hand luggage in what judge branded an ‘abusive practice’

Spanish couple receive €1,700 compensation after overbooked and cancelled flights

A COUPLE have been awarded €1,700 after their flight was
Laptops G9ca84bbc7 1280

Types of Pop-Ups for Collecting User Email Addresses

Whether you’re looking to expand your list of subscribers or