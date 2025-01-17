17 Jan, 2025
17 Jan, 2025 @ 17:00
Military-trained narcos arrested in three tonne cocaine bust in south of Spain: Kalashnikov assault rifles among weapons seized 

NEARLY three tonnes of cocaine and four military-grade weapons have been seized in a major drug bust along the Guadalquivir River in Sevilla.

Spanish police reported that the men had ‘paramilitary training’ and were armed with what appeared to be Kalashnikov assault rifles. 

The presence of such weapons suggests a level of organisation and capacity for violence far beyond typical drug smuggling operations.

READ MORE: Hapless ‘Whatsapp group’ narco gang busted in the Strait of Gibraltar: Chat messages reveal group’s inner workings

The short investigation, which spanned just over a month, revealed that the traffickers were using a warehouse in La Puebla del Río, near Sevilla, to receive and store the vast quantities of cocaine smuggled in via the Guadalquivir. 

This area, between Dos Hermanas, Coria del Río, and La Puebla del Río, has become a hotspot for drug storage after entry into Spanish territory from Morocco.

The operation culminated in a dramatic raid on January 7. Undercover officers monitoring the warehouse observed suspicious activity, including individuals entering and exiting the premises. 

Once they got the green light, heavily armed officers stormed the warehouse, arresting two men who attempted to flee. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Spain’s biggest-ever narco-boat shipment seizure with seven tonnes of cocaine stored in underground farm cellars

Inside, they discovered 131 bricks of cocaine, weighing a total of 2,883 kilograms. 

Two loaded assault rifles were found on the floor, ready for use, with two more weapons of the same type discovered later.

The seizure, just the latest in a region that has become the nexus of drug smuggling in Europe, has raised concerns about the increasing sophistication of the narco-trafficking gangs operating in southern Spain. 

The joint operation, by the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil, revealed that the river and its surrounding towns have become a key entry point for narcotics.

READ MORE: Spanish police say weapons of war from Ukraine are being increasingly used by narcos ‘without fear’

The sheer quantity of cocaine seized highlights the scale of the drug trade operating along this waterway, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean. 

Four people were arrested in total. Three men have been placed in custody, while a woman was released with charges pending. 

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify any further connections and dismantle the entire trafficking operation.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

