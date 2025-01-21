21 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Jan, 2025 @ 11:58
·
2 mins read

Sanchez urges world leaders to stop take over by ‘Silicon Valley technocastes’ as Trump takes office

by

SPANISH prime minister Pedro Sanchez has called on world leaders to stop ‘Silicon Valley technocastes’ taking over as Trump comes into power. 

Yesterday, Donald Trump began his second term as president of the United States backed by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elon Musk. 

The Tesla CEO has made headlines recently for meddling in European politics using his social network, X (formerly Twitter).

He was seated in a privileged spot for Trump’s inauguration ceremony, flanked by several big names including Mark Zuckerburg (CEO of Meta), Tim Cook (CEO of Apple) and Jeff Bezos (CEO of Amazon). 

Political commentators noted how the tech entrepreneurs were seated in front of the administration’s own cabinet, prompting concern over their influence over Trump’s new government. 

Now, Sanchez has spoken out against Trump’s attempts to ally with the American tech industry.

Speaking at an Artificial Intelligence event on Monday, he said: “This week we are seeing how the Silicon Valley ‘technocaste’ is trying to exercise absolute power over social media in order to control public discourse and as a result, government action in the west. We need to rebel and consider alternatives.”

“I’m going to make this crystal clear…in a democracy, a euro does not equal a vote. A Tweet does not equal a vote. People vote. Therefore, Europe needs to face this threat and defend democracy.”

It comes as Sanchez prepares for the World Economic Forum later this week, where he will meet with Trump over video conference. 

This is not the first time the Spanish prime minister has hit out against tech giants. 

On January 8, he spoke out against Elon Musk at an event marking 50 years since the death of General Franco. 

He accused Musk and his allies of ‘openly attacking our institutions, inciting hatred and openly calling for people to support the heirs of nazism.’ 

“When you’ve spent your life under its protective veil, it’s easy to forget the enormous strengths of democracy and to let yourself be seduced by those who promise people order, security and wealth in exchange for robbing us of the most precious thing a person can have, which is the power to choose our own destiny,” he said.

Sanchez also warned against a ‘new age of authoritarianism’, fuelled by division, disinformation and hatred.

He used the anniversary, which marks the return to democracy in Spain, to remind citizens ‘the facism we thought we’d left behind is now the third biggest political force in Europe.’ 

 “The international far-right movement that we’ve been warning about for years in Spain – which is being led in this case by the richest man on the planet, is openly attacking our institutions, inciting hatred and openly calling for people to support the heirs of nazism in Germany in the forthcoming elections that will be held in Europe’s most important economy.”

He warned ‘freedom is never won on a permanent basis’ and called on citizens to protect it. 

“Lies and disinformation are the main weapons of the enemies of democracy,” he said.

“Fifty years ago, Spain began to work towards freedom, emerging from the ashes of the last dictatorship in western Europe,” he said. “Our mothers and fathers, our grandmothers and grandfathers – and we ourselves – helped forge one of the most complete and prosperous democracies on the planet, the democracy we are today. Let’s celebrate it and let’s use it to build another 50 years of progress and freedom.”

His speech marked the start of a year-long programme of events to celebrate half a century since the death of General Franco and the return to democracy.

However, conservative party PP and far-right party Vox, both boycotted the event, accusing Sanchez of using it to distract from corruption allegations. 

“We won’t take part in this absurd necrophilia that divides Spaniards,” PP said in a statement.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Urgent appeal launched for missing 13-year-old girl in Gibraltar: Police ‘concerned for her safety’

7 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with garage - € 320
Next Story

7 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with garage – € 320,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

7 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with garage - € 320

7 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with garage – € 320,000

Love at first sight! Beautiful villa with sea views. Situated
British tourist in Benidorm robbed of mobile phone and gleeful thieves make £16k of transactions on it

British tourist in Benidorm robbed of mobile phone and gleeful thieves make £16k of transactions on it

THERE was double trouble for a British tourist in Benidorm