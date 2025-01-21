21 Jan, 2025
7 bedroom Villa for sale in Oliva with garage – € 320,000

Love at first sight! Beautiful villa with sea views. Situated in a privileged location, with the best orientation, sea views, surrounded by neighbours but with unbeatable privacy and intimacy. You will be able to enjoy its different terraces, with the tranquillity of the combined sea and mountain views. And cool off in the swimming pool. It has a dining room with a large window with sea and mountain views where you can spend good times with family and friends… See full property details

Villa

Oliva, Valencia

  7 beds

  2 baths

€ 320,000

