Urgent appeal launched for missing 13-year-old girl in Gibraltar: Police ‘concerned for her safety’

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a teenage girl who went missing from Gibraltar’s Laguna Estate yesterday afternoon.

Sara Mae White, 13, was last spotted at around 1.30pm on Monday, with Response Team officers launching an immediate search after her family reported her missing.

The Royal Gibraltar Police have expressed ‘concerns for her safety’ and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

READ MORE: Notorious narco leader in the Strait of Gibraltar claims Netflix documentary violated his right to a fair trial

Members of the public who may have seen Sara or have any information about her location are being asked to contact the RGP immediately on 200 72500.

Reports can also be made online via the police website at www.police.gi/report/missing-person