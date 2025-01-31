31 Jan, 2025
31 Jan, 2025 @ 13:40
Six hurt in explosion at German-owned munitions factory with links to Ukraine in Spain’s Murcia

File photo. Murcia firefighters. Photo X

SIX workers have been hurt, one seriously, in an explosion at a German-owned munitions factory in Murcia, Spain.

The blast occurred at approximately 4.20 pm on Wednesday at the Rheinmetall Expal Munitions facility in Javali Viejo

It sparked fires that consumed 1,000 square metres of the site and 2,000 square metres of nearby woods/

Five men, aged between 30 and 52, were hospitalised with burns, smoke inhalation, head trauma, and other injuries. A sixth worker, 41, was treated on-site.

Rheinmetall Expal Munition is a subsidiary of the German defense giant Rheinmetall and has been operating in the region for over a century.

It makes artillery, mortar, and medium-calibre ammunition.

Rheinmetall has become a significant partner for Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia, with the company collaborating with Ukrainian defense giant Ukroboronprom to produce military equipment, including ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.

The facility in Murcia  plays a vital role in supplying NATO and other international clients, including operations in both Spain and the United States.

Rheinmetall acquired Expal Propellant Systems in August 2023.

This marks the second major incident at the factory recently. In January 2024 two workers were injured in a solvent-related explosion.

Javier Sanchez Serna, coordinator of the Podemos party in the Murcia region, has raised concerns about safety at the facility. The Labour Health Institute (ISSL) has launched an investigation into the explosion.

