27 Nov, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Nov, 2024 @ 14:26
··
1 min read

Explosion in Alicante kills at least three people: Many others are injured or missing

by
Explosion in Alicante kills at least two people: Many others are injured or missing

AN EXPLOSION at a polystyrene factory in Alicante province on Wednesday killed three people and injured seven- three very seriously.

The seriously injured have been admitted to hospitals in Alcoy, Alicante, and Valencia after the blast at the l’Albir industrial estate in Ibi.

One of the injured trio has been airlifted to the Burns Unit of Valencia General Hospital.

READ MORE:

First indications are that a boiler exploded affecting the roof and walls of the facility.

Part of the roof collapsed, hitting an adjoining warehouse but nobody was injured there.

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of black smoke and rubble in the adjoining street.

The incident was reported at noon with Alicante firefighters having to free people trapped in the rubble.

Fire crews from Ibi, Cocentaina, San Vicente and Villena are at the scene along with a medical helicopter plus seven ambulances.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

War in Spain over ‘Big Brother Law’ for tourists just days before ‘damaging’ changes come into force

Next Story

‘Airbnb has ruined my life’: Local in Malaga fumes over ‘drunk tourists’ who have turned his ‘historic’ block into a ‘trashy hotel’

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Malaga’s ‘DANA migrant hero’ will play Balthazar in the city’s Three Kings’ parade

A HERO who carried a woman to safety during Malaga’s

‘Airbnb has ruined my life’: Local in Malaga fumes over ‘drunk tourists’ who have turned his ‘historic’ block into a ‘trashy hotel’

A MALAGA local has claimed Airbnb-style flats have ‘ruined his