Explosion in Alicante kills at least three people: Many others are injured or missing

AN EXPLOSION at a polystyrene factory in Alicante province on Wednesday killed three people and injured seven- three very seriously.

The seriously injured have been admitted to hospitals in Alcoy, Alicante, and Valencia after the blast at the l’Albir industrial estate in Ibi.

One of the injured trio has been airlifted to the Burns Unit of Valencia General Hospital.

First indications are that a boiler exploded affecting the roof and walls of the facility.

Part of the roof collapsed, hitting an adjoining warehouse but nobody was injured there.

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of black smoke and rubble in the adjoining street.

The incident was reported at noon with Alicante firefighters having to free people trapped in the rubble.

Fire crews from Ibi, Cocentaina, San Vicente and Villena are at the scene along with a medical helicopter plus seven ambulances.