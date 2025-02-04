Boombastic music festival coming to Estepona this summer has already sold 10,000 tickets

ESTEPONA’s Boombastic music festival has already sold 10,000 tickets ahead of its July premiere.

Pre-sale tickets for Estepona’s Boombastic music festival were made available on Sunday and sold over 10,000 in a matter of minutes.

Now, fans will have to wait until the general sale to get their hands on a ticket.

From July 24-26 2025, the Parque Ferial will host one of the biggest musical events of the year.

PARTY: Boombastic festival draws party lovers from all over Spain.

Photo: Boombastic/Facebook

Big names such as Melendi, Maria Becerra, Steve Aoki and Gordo will take to the stage.

They are just some of the stars announced for the festival and more will be revealed shortly.

Boombastic is a nationwide event, with dates in other locations such as Asturias and Gran Canaria.

OFFICIAL: This is the official poster for Boombastic Costa del Sol, with many artists yet to be revealed.

Photo: Boombastic/Facebook

The Asturias edition has already confirmed huge names such as Bad Gyal, Tiago PZK and Omar Cortes.

Meanwhile Gran Canaria is leading the way with American singer Nicky Jam.

While prices for the Costa del Sol event have not yet been revealed, a day ticket for Asturias is priced at €49.98 and a full ticket at €99.98.