4 Feb, 2025
4 Feb, 2025 @ 15:49
Boombastic music festival coming to Estepona this summer has already sold 10,000 tickets

by

ESTEPONA’s Boombastic music festival has already sold 10,000 tickets ahead of its July premiere.

Pre-sale tickets for Estepona’s Boombastic music festival were made available on Sunday and sold over 10,000 in a matter of minutes.

Now, fans will have to wait until the general sale to get their hands on a ticket. 

From July 24-26 2025, the Parque Ferial will host one of the biggest musical events of the year. 

PARTY: Boombastic festival draws party lovers from all over Spain.
Photo: Boombastic/Facebook

Big names such as Melendi, Maria Becerra, Steve Aoki and Gordo will take to the stage.

They are just some of the stars announced for the festival and more will be revealed shortly. 

Boombastic is a nationwide event, with dates in other locations such as Asturias and Gran Canaria. 

OFFICIAL: This is the official poster for Boombastic Costa del Sol, with many artists yet to be revealed.
Photo: Boombastic/Facebook

The Asturias edition has already confirmed huge names such as Bad Gyal, Tiago PZK and Omar Cortes. 

Meanwhile Gran Canaria is leading the way with American singer Nicky Jam.

While prices for the Costa del Sol event have not yet been revealed, a day ticket for Asturias is priced at €49.98 and a full ticket at €99.98. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

