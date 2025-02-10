10 Feb, 2025
Fears for missing British tourist in Tenerife after he vanished during holiday three days ago

by

FEARS are growing for a missing British tourist who was last seen in Tenerife three days ago.

Liam Hannigan, 34, was visiting the holiday island from Greater Manchester and was staying with friends in the area of Los Cristianos. He was last seen at Dreamers Bar.

The area is hugely popular with British holidaymakers and is located on the south of the island.

Local organisation Missing Persons Tenerife wrote in an appeal: “Liam Hannigan, a 34-year-old British holidaymaker was visiting Tenerife from Greater Manchester and staying in the area with friends.

“He was last in contact with family and friends by phone on Friday, February 7, 2025, but has not been in touch since then. His phone has been switched off.

“Liam is around 6ft1, slim, with tanned skin and has a tattoo on his chest saying ‘Family First’, and a small ‘A’ on his wrist.

“He has a full beard. He is likely to be wearing a black shiny ‘Moncleur’ body warmer with a hood and green Croc shoes.”

The appeal said that he does not have his passport or bank card on him as they had been ‘left for safekeeping with a family friend in Los Cristianos.’

If you think you have seen Liam or know where he is, you are urged to contact enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.

Alternatively, you can contact the Olive Press anonymously at tips@theolivepress.es

